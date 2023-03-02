The Gethsemane of Bishop O’Connell When He Wept Before the Blessed Sacrament! The Faithful Wept Too

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





March 1, 2023





The night that Bishop O’Connell wept before the Blessed Sacrament and when he spoke of the poor's vulnerability!

Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, who was murdered Saturday at his home in Hacienda Heights, was no stranger to the National Catholic Register. Here are excerpts from two articles in the Register’s archives.





Source: https://www.cal-catholic.com/when-bishop-oconnell-wept-before-the-blessed-sacrament/





