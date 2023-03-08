Roman Emperor AUGUSTUS 27BC 14AD Ancient Coins Collection and Guide #trustedcoins

http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/augustus-ancient-roman-coins/amp/ for the ARTICLE to the video showing the coins.Original video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dt2tXmHuK80
In this video I discuss the various types of ancient coins that the first Roman emperor Augustus issued. There are also coin shown with him and Mark Antony as Octavian, also with him and Lepidus. The sister of Augustus, Octavia is shown and there is a special coin in regards to their marriage is shown.
Below is a list of all the ancient Roman coins shown from my store. You can search for each with the title:
AUGUSTUS 9BC Ancient Roman Coin Clasped hands w caduceus Commerce symbol i18796
AUGUSTUS Genuine 27BC Edessa in Macedonia Authentic Ancient Roman Coin i33917
Marcus Ambibulus Jerusalem Biblical Jesus Time Roman Coin Under Augustus i38851
CLAUDIUS Philippi Julius Caesar & Augustus Statues Ancient Roman Coin i40538
Augustus 4BC Ancient Authentuc RARE Roman Coin Around garlanded altar i40689
AUGUSTUS Pergamum Mysia 4AD Proconsul Silvanus of Asia Rare Roman Coin i40778
Augustus 27BC LAODICEIA in PHRYGIA Zeus Authentic Ancient Roman Coin i50081
AUGUSTUS Carthago Nova Spain Sacrificial Implements Ancient Roman Coin i52670
AUGUSTUS 8BC Caesaraugusta Spain Semis Vexillum Ancient Roman Coin i52776
Augustus & Rhoemetalkes Client King of Thrace 11BC Ancient Roman Coin i55548
AUGUSTUS 27BC Philippi Macedonia Colonists Founding City Oxen Roman Coin i55852
ZENODORUS & Octavian Augustus 30BC Chalcis in Coele Ancient Roman Coin i57965
AUGUSTUS Calagurris Spain Authentic BIBLICAL Time Ancient Roman Coin Bull i58017
AUGUSTUS 25BC Asian Possibly Ephesus Authentic Ancient Roman Coin Wreath i58040
AUGUSTUS 27BC Thessalonica Macedonia Wreath Authentic Ancient Roman Coin i58267
AUGUSTUS Victory Over Julius Caesar Assassins Brutus & Cassius Roman Coin i59169
AUGUSTUS 27BC Amphipolis Macedonia Artemis Bull Ancient Roman Coin i59229
Divus AUGUSTUS & LIVIA 14AD Hispalis Romula Spain BIG Ancient Roman Coin i60702
AUGUSTUS w Daughter JULIA & Sons Caius Lucius Silver Denarius Roman Coin i61986
LIVIA Augustus Wife 22AD TIBERIUS Rome Ancient Roman Coin Ex Huntington i63311
Marcus Vipsanius Agrippa Augustus General Ancient Roman Coin by CALIGULA i63313
AUGUSTUS as Octavian 28BC ASIA RECEPTA Ancient Silver Roman Coin VICTORY i63391
COPONIUS Prefect of Roman JERUSALEM under Augustus 6AD BIBLICAL Time Coin i63462
AUGUSTUS Genuine 4AD Biblical Time Antioch Authentic Ancient Roman Coin i63506
AUGUSTUS & General AGRIPPA 10AD Nemasus Gaul Crocodile Ancient Roman Coin i63964
AUGUSTUS 17BC Rome SANQVINIVS Dupondius Authentic Ancient Roman Coin i64001
AUGUSTUS 17BC Rome CENSORINVS Dupondius Rare Authentic Ancient Roman Coin i64002
AUGUSTUS Genuine 16BC Rome Sestertius Authentic LARGE Ancient Roman Coin i64007
AUGUSTUS 27BC Bull NGC Certified Ancient Silver Roman Denarius Coin NGC i59866
MARK ANTONY & OCTAVIA - Augustus Sister Silver Tetradrachm Roman Coin NGC i60110
MARK ANTONY & OCTAVIAN AUGUSTUS Authentic Ancient Silver Roman Coin NGC i60111
Divus AUGUSTUS 22AD Rome ALTAR Tiberius Authentic Ancient Roman Coin NGC i60242
AUGUSTUS & JULIUS CAESAR Thessalonica Macedonia Ancient Roman Coin NGC i60420
LEPIDUS - JULIUS CAESAR Ally Triumvir Augustus 43BC Silver Roman Coin NGC i61060
AUGUSTUS Rare 12BC Authentic Ancient Silver Roman Coin CAPRICORN NGC XF i62473
AUGUSTUS 15BC Authentic Ancient Silver Roman Coin BULL of Thourioi NGC i62474
AUGUSTUS as OCTAVIAN 37BC Rare Authentic Ancient Silver Roman Coin NGC i63890
