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What is the 9/11 Truth Booth?! See how Six Activists Use it to Reach Out & Wake Up America!
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21 views • June 02, 2022
What is the 9/11 Truth Action Project? How did it get started?
Why did the Truth Action Project develop a 9/11 Truth Booth?
And what is that anyway? How and where is it being deployed? And with what results?
Can anyone do a 9/11 Truth Booth? Is it a lot of work?
How many are there out there in operation? Is it an effective public outreach vehicle?
Is 9/11 Truth outreach still relevant today? Why or why not?
Join us for this fascinating discussion with 9/11 activists who believe that the world can still be turned around with the TRUTH ABOUT 9/11!
Download & Listen to MP3 Audio File: https://www.dropbox.com/s/7h9jqrswtd0q07u/What%20is%20the%209_11%20Truth%20Booth_%21%20See%20how%20Six%20Activists%20Use%20it%20to%20Reach%20Out%20%26%20Wake%20Up%20America%21.mp3?dl=0
For more info: https://RichardGage911.org
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Why did the Truth Action Project develop a 9/11 Truth Booth?
And what is that anyway? How and where is it being deployed? And with what results?
Can anyone do a 9/11 Truth Booth? Is it a lot of work?
How many are there out there in operation? Is it an effective public outreach vehicle?
Is 9/11 Truth outreach still relevant today? Why or why not?
Join us for this fascinating discussion with 9/11 activists who believe that the world can still be turned around with the TRUTH ABOUT 9/11!
Download & Listen to MP3 Audio File: https://www.dropbox.com/s/7h9jqrswtd0q07u/What%20is%20the%209_11%20Truth%20Booth_%21%20See%20how%20Six%20Activists%20Use%20it%20to%20Reach%20Out%20%26%20Wake%20Up%20America%21.mp3?dl=0
For more info: https://RichardGage911.org
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
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