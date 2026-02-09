BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Is Your Faith Heading For A Shipwreck?
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
3 views • 22 hours ago

2/8/2026

1 Timothy 1: 17-20 Is Your Faith Heading For a Shipwreck?

Intro:  Bankruptcies occur gradually and then all at once.  The same thing with Ship wrecks.  Gradually the storm comes up and before you know it suddenly the wind and the waves are tossing you upside down and you are at the bottom of the sea.  You drifted because you didn’t drop your anchor.  To avoid bankruptcy and ship wrecks you must be diligent.  You must take care of regular maintenance, check your accounts every day or so.  Keep up with your finances and they will keep you up! 

 

A ship constantly monitors all it’s systems and a knowledge of the ly the weather and the possible obstacles around them.  A ship avoids drifting away from safe harbors by dropping an anchor.  Our anchor is Christ.  Being prepared for any obstacle to your goals and making sure you arrive safely.  That’s the Chrisian life….Making sure you arrive safely in heaven. 

 

We know that our salvation is secured in Christ….You cannot shipwreck your salvation but you can shipwreck your faith, your walk with Christ, your rewards in heaven, your influence on others.  Is your goal to arrive anchored to Christ, safely, securely, humbly and thankfully?  Or will you limp into heaven beaten and battered when you drifted away from Christ? 

biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
