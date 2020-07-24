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Robert David Steele: US in Crisis? A PhD, a Witch Doctor, a Spy, and 3 Others Walk Into a Bar
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77 views • July 24, 2020
Reineet Senum is a Freedom Fighter in Nevada, former Mayor now Council. Sacha Stone is a Witch Doctor with Cosmic Credentials; Robert Steele is a former spy, author of the Trump Revolution Series, and top non-fiction book reviewer; David Martin is a Thursday, July 23, 2020 19:48
PhD with a vision for a new form of education; Pam Popper is a health & wellness CEO and truth teller; and Peggy Hall is another Freedom Fighter and Constitutionalist showing We the People how masks violate the Nuremberg protocols and are not legally mandatable.
PhD with a vision for a new form of education; Pam Popper is a health & wellness CEO and truth teller; and Peggy Hall is another Freedom Fighter and Constitutionalist showing We the People how masks violate the Nuremberg protocols and are not legally mandatable.
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