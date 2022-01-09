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Antivax NEW AGER Controlled Opposition - Don't Be Fooled - 7772666 - 72777
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123 views • January 09, 2022
I've been warning about this for quite a while now; apparently I'm not the only one who noticed.
Once again, they always want to LEAD both sides of the discussion so that they can control the narrative and LEAD you to "their" solution.
Notice who they exclude - it's all those who point out the FACT that there is no such thing as a contagious virus or pathogen to begin with. Not just sars-cov-2, corona...but ALL so-called contagious viruses - NONE OF THEM EXIST! Not the Flu, not Swine flu, not Polio, not HIV, not Rabies, not small pox, ZERO diseases are caused by a contagious virus, NONE!
The people telling THAT truth are excluded from the mainstream debate and they dare not let them debate; you saw how badly Dr Kaufman destroyed Judy Mikovits in a matter of a couple of minutes - "they" cannot stand toe to toe with the truth, SO THEY HIDE IT and distract you with BS.
Thanks again to my friend B.
7772666 - 72777
Once again, they always want to LEAD both sides of the discussion so that they can control the narrative and LEAD you to "their" solution.
Notice who they exclude - it's all those who point out the FACT that there is no such thing as a contagious virus or pathogen to begin with. Not just sars-cov-2, corona...but ALL so-called contagious viruses - NONE OF THEM EXIST! Not the Flu, not Swine flu, not Polio, not HIV, not Rabies, not small pox, ZERO diseases are caused by a contagious virus, NONE!
The people telling THAT truth are excluded from the mainstream debate and they dare not let them debate; you saw how badly Dr Kaufman destroyed Judy Mikovits in a matter of a couple of minutes - "they" cannot stand toe to toe with the truth, SO THEY HIDE IT and distract you with BS.
Thanks again to my friend B.
7772666 - 72777
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