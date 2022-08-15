Faith & Liberty #39 - Jesus, What Happened - w/ Pastor Phil Hutchings, His Tabernacle Church

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Faith & Liberty #39 - Streamed live on May 26th, 2022.
We welcomed New Brunswick Pastor Phil Hutchings this evening to discuss his 'crimes' and court cases. And with two Pastors in the house, there was one big question top of mind; Jesus, what happened?
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/