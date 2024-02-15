Living Exponentially: Stephanie College, Jesus Saves Ex-Witch

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Stephanie thought she was helping people through witchcraft and the occult.

She opens up to Eileen how the church doesn't talk about the supernatural. She didn't know the dangers of the evil. When she invited Jesus into her life, she was saved. Through her testimony, she is on a mission to warn others.





