It pays to be an illegal in NYC. It will cost taxpayers $53 million. 💳

It pays to be an illegal in NYC. NYC will begin handing out prepaid debit cards to illegals. The cards will be loaded with $1,400 per month and the pilot program will cost city taxpayers $53 million.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1772729300078260582
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.