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How to make a mini buster , pt 3 , materials .
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37 views • October 02, 2019
continuing in the series ,
this video explains the needed materials and alternatives,
also i show what is been used
bucket mold
resins
quartz crystals
stones and rocks
metals from steel to aluminium to brass to copper
copper wire
copper tape
various nick nack stuff
video covers most in detail
Please share my information with your friends and help me be able to upload more content to brighteon, thank you!
this video explains the needed materials and alternatives,
also i show what is been used
bucket mold
resins
quartz crystals
stones and rocks
metals from steel to aluminium to brass to copper
copper wire
copper tape
various nick nack stuff
video covers most in detail
Please share my information with your friends and help me be able to upload more content to brighteon, thank you!
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