Facing the Vaccine Disaster, All Other Things in the World Are Trivial

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https://gnews.org/articles/487506
Summary：The end of the 20th Communist Party Congress is the beginning of the vertical drop toward the death of the Communist Party. All these problems compared to this vaccine disaster are not even a problem.