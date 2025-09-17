© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
FBI Director Kash Patel claims "no credible information" that Epstein trafficked minors to others.
FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday that the bureau has "no credible information" that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein trafficked young women to other individuals beside himself.
How is that trusting the plan working out for you MAGA? Anyway you have the Charlie Kirk psyop to distract you now......
Source @Real World News
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!