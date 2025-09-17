FBI Director Kash Patel claims "no credible information" that Epstein trafficked minors to others.



FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday that the bureau has "no credible information" that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein trafficked young women to other individuals beside himself.

How is that trusting the plan working out for you MAGA? Anyway you have the Charlie Kirk psyop to distract you now......



Source @Real World News

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!