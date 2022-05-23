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The Assault of Free Speech: Once a Government Silences Critics, It Can Commit Any Atrocity - RFK Jr.
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10 views • May 23, 2022
Once Fauci & Friends Decimated Free Speech, They

- Closed churches and deprived us of our freedom to worship.

- Closed down 3.3 million businesses without scientific citation or public hearing, with no due process or just compensation, which is required by our Constitution.

- Forced us to put on masks.

- Got rid of jury trials, which are guaranteed by the 6th and 7th amendments of our Constitution.

- Got rid of the prohibition of warrantless searches and seizures (track and trace surveillance and mandatory disclosures).

- Made people disclose their medical records just to get out of the house and go to their favorite bar or restaurant.

- Got rid of due process law.

"All of [these infractions] flow from the initial attack, which is the assault on freedom of expression."

Tune in to the Better Way Conference: https://betterwayconference.org/fox
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free speechvaccinespandemicmandatescorona viruscovidplandemic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy