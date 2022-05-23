The Assault of Free Speech: Once a Government Silences Critics, It Can Commit Any Atrocity - RFK Jr.

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- Closed churches and deprived us of our freedom to worship.
- Closed down 3.3 million businesses without scientific citation or public hearing, with no due process or just compensation, which is required by our Constitution.
- Forced us to put on masks.
- Got rid of jury trials, which are guaranteed by the 6th and 7th amendments of our Constitution.
- Got rid of the prohibition of warrantless searches and seizures (track and trace surveillance and mandatory disclosures).
- Made people disclose their medical records just to get out of the house and go to their favorite bar or restaurant.
- Got rid of due process law.
"All of [these infractions] flow from the initial attack, which is the assault on freedom of expression."
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