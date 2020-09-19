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Create in Me a Clean Heart - Keith Green - Psalm 51
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38 views • September 19, 2020
Psalm 51:10-14 (KJV)
Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. Cast me not away from thy presence; and take not thy holy spirit from me. Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation; and uphold me with thy free spirit. 13 Then will I teach transgressors thy ways; and sinners shall be converted unto thee. 14 Deliver me from bloodguiltiness, O God, thou God of my salvation: and my tongue shall sing aloud of thy righteousness.
performed by Keith Green
This song was written in English and translated using Google Translate to 12 languages. We apologize for anything lost in translation. The lower Lights of Hymn Revival. Please visit us at www.HymnRevival.com
Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. Cast me not away from thy presence; and take not thy holy spirit from me. Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation; and uphold me with thy free spirit. 13 Then will I teach transgressors thy ways; and sinners shall be converted unto thee. 14 Deliver me from bloodguiltiness, O God, thou God of my salvation: and my tongue shall sing aloud of thy righteousness.
performed by Keith Green
This song was written in English and translated using Google Translate to 12 languages. We apologize for anything lost in translation. The lower Lights of Hymn Revival. Please visit us at www.HymnRevival.com
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