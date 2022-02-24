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ReachOut World Global Launch with Pastor Chris | Friday, February 25th to Sunday February 27th, 2022 at 12pm Eastern
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40 views • February 24, 2022
For more information, please visit http://www.RhapsodyOfRealities.org,
http://www.ReachOutWorld.org
http://prayer.rhapsodyofrealities.org
Reach Your City! Reach Your World!
How can you help?
1. Pick a slot to pray for 15min per/day
2. Partnership - Personal financial support
3. Partners enlistment - encourage friends, family, colleagues and associates to join you in sponsorship
4. Publicity - Spread the word through your social media channels to your sphere of contacts
5. Participate
6. Prepare Places
To view our 24x7 stream and much more, visit our website at https://www.LoveworldUSA.org , view channel "Loveworld USA TV" on Roku, download the LiveTV mobile app, or subscribe to AlphaTV at https://AlphaTV.global
http://www.ReachOutWorld.org
http://prayer.rhapsodyofrealities.org
Reach Your City! Reach Your World!
How can you help?
1. Pick a slot to pray for 15min per/day
2. Partnership - Personal financial support
3. Partners enlistment - encourage friends, family, colleagues and associates to join you in sponsorship
4. Publicity - Spread the word through your social media channels to your sphere of contacts
5. Participate
6. Prepare Places
To view our 24x7 stream and much more, visit our website at https://www.LoveworldUSA.org , view channel "Loveworld USA TV" on Roku, download the LiveTV mobile app, or subscribe to AlphaTV at https://AlphaTV.global
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