ION US - The Return of Masculine Energy 2020-02-10

Thanks for watching! Like the video, subscribe to the ION US channel!Masculine energy is so depleted in western society that it is now being urgently beckoned for in every way possible.It has been for a long time.What we're seeing is unchecked acting out at every level. Nothing more.The onus is upon us to set boundaries and demand adherence to them.Many people have never experienced this before. This is a theft of their natural progression.It cannot be done with the energy of one of the two genders alone.It's time we re-integrated masculine energy back into our culture and restore the balance.This interwoven into the news on this edition of ION US.Like, Subscribe, Share, Support!It means more than you might know!Thanks!www.brighteon.com/channel/internationalmanofmrdeeds (Easy, right?)Feedback/Suggestions/Follow:gab.com/ionusSupport Brighteonstore.com (How we get to be here)Support Infowarsstore.com (THE independent media nexus point)Support Project Veritas (US Liberty Movement Undercover Investigations Department)Support Trump (The best ones do :-)Support science (Show your work. Expect the same.)Have a great day, World!**FAIR USE**Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**