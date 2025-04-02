BrightLearn - The Trillion-Dollar Conspiracy by Jim Marrs

In "The Trillion-Dollar Conspiracy," Jim Marrs exposes what he alleges is a covert agenda by a shadowy elite – the New World Order – to dismantle American sovereignty through economic manipulation, engineered diseases and mass surveillance. He argues that powerful groups like the Bilderberg Group and the Federal Reserve orchestrated the 2008 financial crisis to enrich themselves while impoverishing the public, while also promoting bioweapons and depopulation schemes under the guise of national security. Marrs warns of escalating authoritarianism, citing militarized policing and eroded civil liberties, but urges resistance through constitutional advocacy, grassroots activism and reclaiming democratic control. The book blends conspiracy theories with critiques of institutional power, framing contemporary crises as deliberate tools of elite domination.





