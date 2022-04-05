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Clapping like Seals: a wake up call from Winchester.
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11 views • April 05, 2022
This is in response to the Hampshire Chronicle article reporting my previous video “Clapping like Seals”. Many of my neighbours took issue with my opposition to the Thursday night clapping ritual. At long last at least one neighbour showed signs of hearing a different point of view. My view of this “Chinese-style” ritual is that it is a calculated psychological strategy to line up a frightened public with its oppressive “lockdown” policy. UPDATE: April 2022 The neighbour opposite refuses to speak to me to this day. The man at No. 9 pointed his finger at me and said I had no right to criticize him. One neighbour demanded to know when "all this” would be over because she was missing her annual Xmas cruise. Another, had a home abroad and could not get to it. Many neighbours spoke to me immediately after, including the lady who dropped her pot and one neighbour apologised to me. Most of them are probably still under the illusion that the “plandemic” is over. Rude awakening coming soon.
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