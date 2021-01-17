FORCED MASKING Farmers' Market 89A Sedona Arizona threatens to call police for not wearing a mask

TO: VIP US PATRIOTSSHARE, SUBSCRIBE, FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM, GAB, BRIGHTEON, YOUTUBE AT "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR".MAKE THIS GO VIRAL. IT'S VERY IMPORTANT TO STOP FORCED MASKING AND FORCED MRNA VACCINES.Staffperson working for Farmers' Market, 89A Sedona Arizona tells me I cannot enter without a mask on. I tell him that violates 1990 ADA law. He insists I leave threatening to have police remove me. He claims he would also force me to leave if I was black or in a wheelchair when I asked him. I told him I would leave under duress, threat of force and file charges against them for violating ADA law.Note in video: He was spraying an unknown substance on people's hands without asking their permission. This also constitutes practicing medicine without a license which is a felony.Share and Subscribe.Staffperson working for Farmers' Market, 89A Sedona Arizona tells me I cannot enter without a mask on. I tell him that violates 1990 ADA law. He insists I leave threatening to have police remove me. He claims he would also force me to leave if I was black or in a wheelchair when I asked him. I told him I would leave under duress, threat of force and file charges against them for violating ADA law.Note in video: He was spraying an unknown substance on people's hands without asking their permission. This also constitutes practicing medicine without a license which is a felony.Share and Subscribe.