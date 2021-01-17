© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FORCED MASKING Farmers' Market 89A Sedona Arizona threatens to call police for not wearing a mask
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
141 views • January 17, 2021
TO: VIP US PATRIOTS
SHARE, SUBSCRIBE, FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM, GAB, BRIGHTEON, YOUTUBE AT "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR".
MAKE THIS GO VIRAL. IT'S VERY IMPORTANT TO STOP FORCED MASKING AND FORCED MRNA VACCINES.
https://youtu.be/JKQs5FRxDvc
Staffperson working for Farmers' Market, 89A Sedona Arizona tells me I cannot enter without a mask on. I tell him that violates 1990 ADA law. He insists I leave threatening to have police remove me. He claims he would also force me to leave if I was black or in a wheelchair when I asked him. I told him I would leave under duress, threat of force and file charges against them for violating ADA law.
Note in video: He was spraying an unknown substance on people's hands without asking their permission. This also constitutes practicing medicine without a license which is a felony.
Share and Subscribe.
https://youtu.be/JKQs5FRxDvc
Staffperson working for Farmers' Market, 89A Sedona Arizona tells me I cannot enter without a mask on. I tell him that violates 1990 ADA law. He insists I leave threatening to have police remove me. He claims he would also force me to leave if I was black or in a wheelchair when I asked him. I told him I would leave under duress, threat of force and file charges against them for violating ADA law.
Note in video: He was spraying an unknown substance on people's hands without asking their permission. This also constitutes practicing medicine without a license which is a felony.
Share and Subscribe.
SHARE, SUBSCRIBE, FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM, GAB, BRIGHTEON, YOUTUBE AT "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR".
MAKE THIS GO VIRAL. IT'S VERY IMPORTANT TO STOP FORCED MASKING AND FORCED MRNA VACCINES.
https://youtu.be/JKQs5FRxDvc
Staffperson working for Farmers' Market, 89A Sedona Arizona tells me I cannot enter without a mask on. I tell him that violates 1990 ADA law. He insists I leave threatening to have police remove me. He claims he would also force me to leave if I was black or in a wheelchair when I asked him. I told him I would leave under duress, threat of force and file charges against them for violating ADA law.
Note in video: He was spraying an unknown substance on people's hands without asking their permission. This also constitutes practicing medicine without a license which is a felony.
Share and Subscribe.
https://youtu.be/JKQs5FRxDvc
Staffperson working for Farmers' Market, 89A Sedona Arizona tells me I cannot enter without a mask on. I tell him that violates 1990 ADA law. He insists I leave threatening to have police remove me. He claims he would also force me to leave if I was black or in a wheelchair when I asked him. I told him I would leave under duress, threat of force and file charges against them for violating ADA law.
Note in video: He was spraying an unknown substance on people's hands without asking their permission. This also constitutes practicing medicine without a license which is a felony.
Share and Subscribe.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.