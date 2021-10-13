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ANNOUNCEMENT: Top 10 MUST Have Items for 2022
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680 views • October 13, 2021
Live broadcast: Thursday, Oct. 14
9PM Eastern, 8PM Central, 7PM Mountain, 6PM Pacific
We answer your questions about the top 10 items for preparedness in 2022.
Black Berkey Water Filter Independent Lab Results: https://berkeywaterkb.com/black-berkey-purification-elements-test-results/
Shocking Water Filter Review & Comparison: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFfLbeXDav8&;list=PL2cLVMJiux-mKAECKOS8a3E4PWJN2wVNx
How To Choose The Best Water Filter: https://youtu.be/5npyiYov_yU
Buy Berkey Here: https://ldsprepperstore.com/collections/berkey
9PM Eastern, 8PM Central, 7PM Mountain, 6PM Pacific
We answer your questions about the top 10 items for preparedness in 2022.
Black Berkey Water Filter Independent Lab Results: https://berkeywaterkb.com/black-berkey-purification-elements-test-results/
Shocking Water Filter Review & Comparison: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFfLbeXDav8&;list=PL2cLVMJiux-mKAECKOS8a3E4PWJN2wVNx
How To Choose The Best Water Filter: https://youtu.be/5npyiYov_yU
Buy Berkey Here: https://ldsprepperstore.com/collections/berkey
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