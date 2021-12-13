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Dr.Simone Gold Talks To Dr Ardis About Legal Actions Taken To Protect US Military From The Effects Of The Jab
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310 views • December 13, 2021
MIRRORED from the The Dr. Ardis Show
https://rumble.com/vn4425-dr.-ardis-interviews-dr.-simone-gold.html
Dr. Gold gives information about legal actions being taken to protect US Military personnel from the effects of the jab. The data presented is concerning, if not shocking!
https://rumble.com/vn4425-dr.-ardis-interviews-dr.-simone-gold.html
Dr. Gold gives information about legal actions being taken to protect US Military personnel from the effects of the jab. The data presented is concerning, if not shocking!
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