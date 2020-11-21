© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American's Votes Counted Outside the United States
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • November 21, 2020
In this episode, we cover the headline from Gateway Pundit "After President Trump Demands the Constitution Be Followed and Fraudulent Votes Be Discarded- Democrats Explode Demanding Another Illegitimate Impeachment". We also have for your benefit Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell press conference with their associate. Part of the problem with the press conference is that you could not hear the questions being asked from the press, so we engineered the audio to turn the questions from the press up as much as we could.
This is great information for you to travel with over the weekend, so you can listen to the audio because the audio is so important. Just sit back and listen!
This is great information for you to travel with over the weekend, so you can listen to the audio because the audio is so important. Just sit back and listen!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.