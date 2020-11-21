American's Votes Counted Outside the United States

In this episode, we cover the headline from Gateway Pundit "After President Trump Demands the Constitution Be Followed and Fraudulent Votes Be Discarded- Democrats Explode Demanding Another Illegitimate Impeachment". We also have for your benefit Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell press conference with their associate. Part of the problem with the press conference is that you could not hear the questions being asked from the press, so we engineered the audio to turn the questions from the press up as much as we could.

This is great information for you to travel with over the weekend, so you can listen to the audio because the audio is so important. Just sit back and listen!