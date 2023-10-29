Two Bit da Vinci
Oct 28, 2023
Airbus A380 - Thanks DeleteMe for sponsoring this video! Protect your online Info Today! https://JoinDeleteMe.com/TwoBitDavinci
There's littlle I love more than amazing ambitious engineering. Without it, we'd be stuck with stuff that's 2-3% better over time. But sometimes you have to dream big, and that's what Airbus did with the largest commercial jetliner of ALL TIME, the Airbus A380. In many ways it was a marvel of engineering, but ultimately it would be a commercial failure. So what happened, and what lessons can we learn? Let's figure this out together!
》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《
Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly
Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon
Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla
》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《
Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe
》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《
Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals
Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage
》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《
Sponsor A Video! [email protected]
》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《
Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci
Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci
Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
1:50 - Development
4:17 - Specs
7:30 - Why it failed
10:00 - Times Change
14:00 - Successes
15:30 - Law Changes
16:00 - Context
two bit da vinci,airbus,boeing,a380,airbus a380 vs boeing 747,airbus a380 documentary,How the Biggest Jet in HISTORY Nearly Bankrupt Airbus,airbus a380 vs 747,a380 vs 747,why was the a380 a failure,was the airbus a380 successful,why airbus,why airbus a380 stop production,why airbus a380 failed,why airbus a340 failed,why airbus and boeing dominate the sky,why did the a380 fail,why did the airbus a380 fail,why did airbus stop the a380, Why Airbus A380 is the BiGGEST Failure in Aviation History
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWhffxo9-Bc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.