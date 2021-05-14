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THEY TOLD US ABOUT CORONAVIRUS IN1956 THEY DECIDED THIS VIRUS WAS GOING TO HAPPEN IN 2020
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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10664 views • May 14, 2021
"AVOIDING THE FUTURE PLAGUE" FILM FROM 1956
News clip from 1956 TV predicts flying cars, maglev trains, @mails, internet & a potential devastating disease, like influenza , experts predicted (in 1956 or before) that by the year 2020 a new virus will rise spreading somewhere in Asia to the rest of the world (the screen shows a map of China and Japan), it will spread rapidly to the rest of the world because of airline travel (that’s what was being advertised in 1956)

So in 1956, they (the un-named experts) had already the knowledge of bio-weapons, they already used these bio-weapons in the 2 world wars and afterwards as well…Vietnam etc…and they were already in control of the media for the control of the sheeple.

How could the “experts” predict that an influenza like virus will spread out from asia to the whole earth in very short period exactly in 2020? …..my answer, they planned it already long ago with media lies, tests and death manipulations, the experts are the “elite” demons controlling the world events.
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vaccinationspandemiccovid
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