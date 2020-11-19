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Treino na Herdade da Baracha, 9 de março de 2019
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5 views • November 19, 2020
Documentário video do treino relativo à temporada 2019 realizado na Herdade da Baracha, pertença da ganadaria Oliveira e Irmãos, com reses cedidas pela ganadaria Mata-o-Demo
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