Aleph Tav Body Student and Practioner NIcole Kallstrom

On September 27,2023 Nicole Kalstrom joined me to share her journey and experience in attending Dr. Alphonso Monzo, III Aleph Tave Body Practitioner's school in Medina OH at his clinic www.well-beingbydesign.com Nicole is a world champion barrel racer. Her website is www.honorinhorses.com where she shares many videos and blogs about her experiences. Here is a link to the video where she shares the Aleph Tav body points in song. • Aleph Bet Body Song


