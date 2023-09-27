Create New Account
Aleph Tav Body Student and Practioner NIcole Kallstrom
Heart of the Tribe
Published 13 hours ago

On September 27,2023 Nicole Kalstrom joined me to share her journey and experience in attending Dr. Alphonso Monzo, III Aleph Tave Body Practitioner's school in Medina OH at his clinic www.well-beingbydesign.com Nicole is a world champion barrel racer. Her website is www.honorinhorses.com where she shares many videos and blogs about her experiences. Here is a link to the video where she shares the Aleph Tav body points in song.    • Aleph Bet Body Song   If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe Some of my videos are only available on B r i g h t e o n. The channel name is: heartofthetribe To reach Chelle: [email protected]

healthhealinghorsehorsesatbalphonso monzowell being by designbarrel racing

