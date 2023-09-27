Aleph Tav Body Student and Practioner NIcole Kallstrom

On September 27,2023 Nicole Kalstrom joined me to share her journey and experience in attending Dr. Alphonso Monzo, III Aleph Tave Body Practitioner's school in Medina OH at his clinic www.well-beingbydesign.com
Nicole is a world champion barrel racer. Her website is www.honorinhorses.com where she shares many videos and blogs about her experiences. Here is a link to the video where she shares the Aleph Tav body points in song. • Aleph Bet Body Song
If you would like to support my ministry efforts:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez
Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link:
https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup
Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy.
https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe
Some of my videos are only available on B r i g h t e o n. The channel name is:
heartofthetribe
To reach Chelle: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.