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"Ascendancy" - Prophecy Of The Decline 📉 Of America 🇺🇸
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349 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of the USA's coming decline in domestic and international affairs. "Loss of popularity, loss of supremacy and preeminence", says the Lord. Russia will rise to be the new focus and 'darling' of the nations as America loses the top spot (and spotlight). How can we prepare for these things? By coming to God closer as FRIENDS FIRST, to love Him and learn how to be part of His eternal family. If you aren't born again yet, find out more.
Visit this page of my blog to learn about Christianity (it's not what you think!):
https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
The full prophecy in this video can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/13/ascendancy-november-13-2020/
More about Russia in world politics in the future can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/16/world-politics-russia-june-16-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of the USA's coming decline in domestic and international affairs. "Loss of popularity, loss of supremacy and preeminence", says the Lord. Russia will rise to be the new focus and 'darling' of the nations as America loses the top spot (and spotlight). How can we prepare for these things? By coming to God closer as FRIENDS FIRST, to love Him and learn how to be part of His eternal family. If you aren't born again yet, find out more.
Visit this page of my blog to learn about Christianity (it's not what you think!):
https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
The full prophecy in this video can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/13/ascendancy-november-13-2020/
More about Russia in world politics in the future can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/16/world-politics-russia-june-16-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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