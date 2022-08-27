FLASHBACK: THE BANKSTER BAILOUTS (2009)

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
FROM 2009: In this flashback to the Economics 101 series, Michel Chossudovsky of globalresearch.ca explains the circular mechanism by which the banks become creditors of the very government that is bailing them out and thus leverage financial power over the political system itself.
This video is available included in the 2009 Data Archive, a collection of every article, interview, video and podcast from The Corbett Report in 2009, which is available for purchase from NewWorldNextWeek.com.