President, St. Clair County Right to Life - Dominic Cain

Dominic Cain, the newly installed President of St. Clair County 's Right to Life, joins Eileen to talk about God's calling on him to lead this very important organization. As a married father of three young boys and an active Coast Guard member, he didn't think he had the time or skills but God knew better.





To learn more. go to RTLSCC. org or follow him on Facebook at Right To Life of St. Clair County.





