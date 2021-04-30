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THE MURDERING ASSHOLES IN CHARGE BELIEVE THEY ARE "AUTHORIZED TO SUPPLY OR ADMINISTER A POISON"
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102 views • April 30, 2021
They think they have the right BY LAW to kill you. Make sure to tell them in writing that they do not. Tell them 3 yes THREE times you do not consent and do not accept their BENEFIT and DO NOT ACCEPT THEIR CONTRACT. HANDWRITE IT in BLUE INK not black. Sign it in BLUE INK IN FRONT OF A NOTARY AND PLACE IT IN THE PUBLIC RECORD AT YOUR LOCAL COURTHOUSE. SEND A COPY TO THE LOCAL HOSPITAL. Reserve all of your rights. This or similar is good in all countries under their commercial bullshit contract law and admiralty courts.
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