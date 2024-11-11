Mark Passio ft Max Lowen: DeFacto Satanist, Satanic Mindset & the Real 7 Deadly Sins! [Jun 11, 2023]

Kim Osboel





Max interviews researcher, truth teller and former Satanist Mark Passio as he shares his vast reservoir of knowledge about human consciousness, mind control, the occult and grass roots solutions to our current global situation.





Mark describes the Satanic agenda and techniques in keeping humanity in a devolved state of consciousness to more effectively manipulate and control the masses into the condition of slavery we are currently in globally.





He describes the Satanic mindset of ego, selfishness and “me” culture and how humanity is in a state of psychological childhood.





Mark points out how order followers are the ones creating the problems and incurring the karma for immoral behavior, the pyramid is held up by the bottom layer and how these are facilitating bringing the dark new world order into existence.





Mark explains Natural Law and how to create freedom within and without.





Max and Mark discuss the importance of shadow work and how to move towards sovereignty, true knowledge, personal responsibility and the importance of taking action to co-create a free and moral society.





Mark Passio: Satan and DeFacto Satanism Explained and Eposed for Brainwashed Dummies! [28.12.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZXe0JwKLSiOm/

https://t.me/KimOsboel/11162





Greg Reese: Mark Passio DeFacto Satanism and the Great Work! [04.01.2023]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LiOC4iYe5eVh/

https://t.me/KimOsboel/11648





Mark Passio:

https://whatonearthishappening.com/

https://onegreatworknetwork.com/mark-passio

https://howtobecomethetruemedia.com/





Unbroken.global

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tXzUGJI0sC2i/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/unbrokenglobal/

https://unbroken.global/mark-passio-on-natura-law/

Unbroken.Global

https://youtu.be/xmnVmeIId0w

https://www.youtube.com/@unbroken.global3565





