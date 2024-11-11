BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mark Passio ft Max Lowen: DeFacto Satanist, Satanic Mindset & the Real 7 Deadly Sins! [Jun 11, 2023]
What is happening
What is happening
9672 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
290 views • 5 months ago

Kim Osboel


Note: The Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ & Pedophile Supportive Sexual Derailed Drug Consuming Controlled Opposition Psyops Psychopaths and Their Servants are Fucking Everywere!


Max interviews researcher, truth teller and former Satanist Mark Passio as he shares his vast reservoir of knowledge about human consciousness, mind control, the occult and grass roots solutions to our current global situation.


Mark describes the Satanic agenda and techniques in keeping humanity in a devolved state of consciousness to more effectively manipulate and control the masses into the condition of slavery we are currently in globally.


He describes the Satanic mindset of ego, selfishness and “me” culture and how humanity is in a state of psychological childhood.


Mark points out how order followers are the ones creating the problems and incurring the karma for immoral behavior, the pyramid is held up by the bottom layer and how these are facilitating bringing the dark new world order into existence.


Mark explains Natural Law and how to create freedom within and without.


Max and Mark discuss the importance of shadow work and how to move towards sovereignty, true knowledge, personal responsibility and the importance of taking action to co-create a free and moral society.


Mark Passio: Satan and DeFacto Satanism Explained and Eposed for Brainwashed Dummies! [28.12.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZXe0JwKLSiOm/

https://t.me/KimOsboel/11162


Greg Reese: Mark Passio DeFacto Satanism and the Great Work! [04.01.2023]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LiOC4iYe5eVh/

https://t.me/KimOsboel/11648


Mark Passio:

https://whatonearthishappening.com/

https://onegreatworknetwork.com/mark-passio

https://howtobecomethetruemedia.com/


Unbroken.global

60 subscribers

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tXzUGJI0sC2i/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/unbrokenglobal/

https://unbroken.global/mark-passio-on-natura-law/

Unbroken.Global

544 subscribers

6 views Jun 11, 2023

https://youtu.be/xmnVmeIId0w

https://www.youtube.com/@unbroken.global3565


Show less

Keywords
freedompedophiliamind controlvaccinespiritualityconsciousnessmark passiomoralityslaverysatanic ritualnatural lawsatanistdefactocovidsatanic mindset7 deadly sinsmax lowenkim osboel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy