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WHO’s own database of side effects lists 2,009,195, adverse events.
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200 views • September 16, 2021
WHO’s own database of side effects lists 1,995,744 (1.9 million) adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine…
100% occured in 2021
51% occured in the EU
37% in the Americas
39% are 18-44 years old
69% are female
1% are non-binary
I just re-checked it myself, and it’s already up to 2,009,195 adverse events…
http://vigiaccess.org/
SOURCE:
https://t.me/seccomms/6554
100% occured in 2021
51% occured in the EU
37% in the Americas
39% are 18-44 years old
69% are female
1% are non-binary
I just re-checked it myself, and it’s already up to 2,009,195 adverse events…
http://vigiaccess.org/
SOURCE:
https://t.me/seccomms/6554
Keywords
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