While the southern frontlines of Ukraine remain unchanged, the Ukrainian Army continues its so-called “creeping offensive” on the flanks of Artemovsk formerly known as Bakhmut.

The most violent clashes continue near the village of Kleshcheyevka, which the Ukrainian forces reached after months of prolonged fighting in the fields nearby.

On July 5, preliminary reports claimed that the village came under Ukrainian control, but later they was refuted.

The Ukrainian command continues attacks on Russian positions wave after wave. As a result of the bloody fighting, the Ukrainian army reportedly managed to take control of a commanding height near the village. There is a large stronghold, taken by Wagner fighters a few months ago. Today, Ukrainian forces are trying to recapture it.

The successes of the Ukrainian military pose a threat to Russian units, which continue to maintain control over the village. Also, control over the dominant height allows Ukrainian forces to intensify shelling of the southern outskirts of Artemovsk.

However, judging by preliminary reports from the front, the Ukrainian military still needs to strengthen its foothold in the area. Russian troops are transferring reinforcements. The fighting continues.

Despite the difficult situation and the numerical superiority of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian units are holding defensive lines in villages near Artemovsk.

The Russian military is also repelling Ukrainian attacks near Berkhovka. The day before, they managed to launch a counterattack on the northern flank of the village and Ukrainian forces reportedly partially retreated from previously captured positions. Active battles continue in the area.

In late June, the Ukrainian military shared a video of them raising their flag near the dam located on the outskirts of the village of Kurdyumovka. However, so far, no other successes of the Ukrainian military have been reported in the area. Fighting continues on the outskirts of the village.

To the north of Artemovsk, the Ukrainian military intensified their attacks near Razdolovka, where they attempted to advance in the gray zone near the village, but failed to achieve any victories. According to reports from the battlefield, Ukrainian units operate in small groups without the descent cover of artillery, which leads to heavy losses in personnel.

In their turn, the Russian military reports local victories on the Svatovo-Kremennaya frotlines.

The Russian army advanced in the town of Novoselovskoe, where they moped up the depot and took control of the industrial zone near the railway, located at the dominant heights over the settlement. Meanwhile, fierce battles continue in the forests near Kremennaya and in the Belogorovka area.

Ukrainian attacks on the Russian strongholds in the Artemovsk region have so far led to some tactical gains. Paying no attention to heavy losses in manpower and military equipment, the Ukrainian military continues pounding Russian defenses.

