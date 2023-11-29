Welcome to the universal jail system ! Work less, own less, stay home more and get free things !
35 views
•
Published a day ago
•
SOURCE : Eye For An Eye
LINK : https://youtube.com/@EYEFORANEYE2023?si=KgVeQ8JCwjZDvhyR
Keywords
communismuniversal basic incomenwo agenda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos