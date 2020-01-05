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Vaxxed Malaysia
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144 views • January 05, 2020
Malaysia is one of many countries that receives and administers expired and 'hot lot' vaccines. There is currently a desperate need for Vaxxed II to be translated into the Malay language. Anyone who can help with this please see the contact in this video.
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