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One Step Closer to WW3: “Burisma Biden” Wants Putin Arrested for War Crimes
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60 views • April 04, 2022
The world moved one step closer to World War III when President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal who should be arrested and prosecuted. Mr. Biden also vowed to impose more economic sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, growing disruptions in the energy sector and worsening food shortages are reverberating across the world with some nations experiencing a 50% jump this week on food prices. Doc Burkhart and I have the details.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/4/22.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/4/22.
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