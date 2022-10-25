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Del BigTree at the HighWire
October 24, 2022
Is Boston University the new Wuhan? Researchers there have skipped the required NIH framework for dangerous pathogens to create a chimeric SARS virus strain on American soil.
#GainOfFunction #BostonUniversity
POSTED: October 24, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1pnh1d-boston-university-lab-creates-new-deadly-covid-strain.html