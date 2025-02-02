Canada’s Ontario premier calls Trump’s tariffs ‘ILLEGAL,’ vows to retaliate against US

💬 “This is going to hurt Americans. It's going to hurt Canadians. We're going to see inflation happen down in the US and in Canada, and it's unjustified,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford told CNN.

Trump slaps tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China – reports

🌏 Mexico – 25%

🌏 Canada – 25% (energy resources – 10%)

🌏 China – 10%

The executive order includes an option to increase them if any country imposes retaliatory measures against Washington, Sky News reported.