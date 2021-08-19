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The Apotheosis of Oligarchy in Ireland and the rest of the World.
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103 views • August 19, 2021
People don’t want to hear about apostasy. They're only talking about their rights being taken and they want them back. But no repenting, no mending their life’s and above all - they want this immediately. They want to come back to normal which means they will go with their lives, government restrictions, abortion still on, sodomy still on, and so on.
We are all doomed.
We are all doomed.
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