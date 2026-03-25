This Week on Good-Guy Judeo-Masonic Theater (2026)

Clip Source: 60 Minutes Australia

Let's put the 250 years of enslavement and asset stripping of Judeo-Masonic Usury to the side, to deal with Government Pedophiles!

Fresh from a confrontation with Attorney General Pam Bondi on the House floor, Congressman Thomas Massie sat down with correspondent Tara Brown.

The man who along with Democrat Ro Khanna was behind the Epstein Transparency Act reveals why the fight for the unredacted truth has only just begun.

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