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THE HUMANITY OF HOPE PT 1
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2 views • September 14, 2021
I am talk about the life and the society that is collapse and can survive through its problems at tumbledown maine. The steps I mentions is start with the covid 19 problems to the collapse with its issues. The links I mentioned on the videos is https://www.bitchute.com/video/m7yYebJvEcus/v for same problems but different with normalcy issues and https://www.bitchute.com/video/k96jQ69Ut6Vw/ for imagery thinking at the cliff what the views I show to you.
More information about being said of steps of part 2 is at this link:
More information about being said of steps of part 2 is at this link:
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