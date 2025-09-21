Pope Leo Promotes Holy Saturday. Stop Flying/Traveling On Sabbath. Cyberattack At Heathrow Airport

Full text: Pope Leo XIV’s Sept. 17, 2025 general audience. In our continuing catechesis on the Jubilee theme of “Jesus Christ our Hope,” today we contemplate the mystery of Holy Saturday, the day of great silence and joyful expectation. Just as God rested after creating the universe, so did the Son rest after completing the work of redemption, having loved us to the end. We, too, are invited to find quiet and restful moments amidst the frenzy of our daily activity. Our rest in God’s presence can renew our spirit and open us to his grace, while meditative silence can enable us to express better God’s word to others. In this regard, may we learn from the Blessed Virgin Mary to embrace the silence and stillness of Holy Saturday, trusting in the Lord, without ever losing hope.





This is the text from Pope Leo XIV’s Sept. 17, 2025 general audience given in St. Peter’s Square. Dear brothers and sisters, In our journey of catechesis on Jesus our hope, today we will contemplate the mystery of Holy Saturday. The Son of God lies in the tomb. But this “absence” of his is not emptiness: it is expectation, a restrained fullness, a promise kept in the dark. It is the day of the great silence, in which the sky seems mute and the earth immobile, but it is precisely there that the deepest mystery of the Christian faith is fulfilled. It is a silence laden with meaning, like the womb of a mother who carries her unborn but already living child.





The body of Jesus, taken down from the cross, is carefully wrapped, as one does with something precious. John the Evangelist tells us that he was buried in a garden, inside “a new tomb where no one had ever been laid” (Jn. 19:41). Nothing is left to chance. That garden recalls the lost Eden, the place where God and man were united. And that tomb, never used, speaks of something that has still to happen: It is a threshold, not an end. At the beginning of creation, God planted a garden; now the new creation also begins in a garden: with a closed tomb that will soon be opened.





Holy Saturday is also a day of rest. According to the Jewish law, no work is to be done on the seventh day: indeed, after the six days of creation, God rests (cf. Gen. 2:2). Now, the son too, after completing his work of salvation, rests. Not because he is tired, but because he loved up to the very end. There is nothing left to add. This rest is the seal on the completed task; it is the confirmation that what should have been done has truly been accomplished. It is a repose filled with the hidden presence of the Lord.





