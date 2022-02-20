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Mirror: Kenneth Copeland’s Darkest Secrets
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54 views • February 20, 2022
Copeland shares that he had powers as a child that others didn't have. He said as I grew older my powers grew stronger. He is a televangelist who can heal people. He demonstrates how he uses Jesus name in vain and pretends that he is healing a man in a wheelchair when he is not healed.
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