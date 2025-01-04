❗️Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week December 28 – January 3, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops have been launching strikes on various areas of Gaza. The number of dead in the region has already exceeded 45 thousand people, about 108 thousand were injured.

▪️A ground operation was under way in the encircled Jabalia, one of Gaza's satellite towns. The Israelis remotely detonated the remaining structures, occasionally engaging in firefights with Hamas cells.

▪️Further north, Israeli units operated in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya. The medical facility operated on a limited basis due to continued attacks.





▪️In the central part of the enclave, Nusseirat came under concentrated fire. In response, Palestinian militias shelled Israel Defense Forces positions in the Netzarim Corridor.

▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces maintained their presence in the Philadelphi Corridor. In the occupied areas of Rafah, bordering Egypt, IDF engineering units demolished infrastructure.

▪️To the north, the Israel Defense Forces attacked al-Mawasi, as well as Khan Younis and nearby villages. Targets located in the expanded humanitarian zone were also frequently hit by aircraft and artillery.





▪️Police raids by Israeli security forces continued in the West Bank. Thus, since October 7, 2023, more than 12,200 Palestinians have been detained.

▪️Clashes took place in Tulkarm, with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants reporting ambushes. In Jenin, Palestinian National Authority’s security forces detained those who were planning terrorist attacks against Israel.

