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Episode 125 - The Truth About November 2020
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17 views • December 03, 2020
Clearly the biggest story of the month was the presidential election, which AMAZINGLY played out just as the mainstream press and prominent Democrats told us it would. Trump would be way ahead when you went to bed election night but then Biden would eke out a victory a few days later after all the votes were counted. HOW DID THEY KNOW THAT’S HOW IT WOULD PLAY OUT???
Besides walking through the allegations and evidence of mass voter fraud, we discuss Covid, Big Tech censorship, Michelle and Barack's return to the public eye, Michael Flynn, the Supreme Court and Iran among other things.
Besides walking through the allegations and evidence of mass voter fraud, we discuss Covid, Big Tech censorship, Michelle and Barack's return to the public eye, Michael Flynn, the Supreme Court and Iran among other things.
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