Violent protests unfolding in the Southeast Asian nation of Indonesia represent a carbon-copy of similar US-sponsored protests targeted the region in recent years, from Hong Kong to Thailand and Myanmar.
Media organizations vocally promoting the protests are directly funded by the US government through the US National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and mainstream Western media including both US and British state media.
Indonesia is being targeted by US destabilization for refusing to transform itself into a battering ram against China, and instead becoming the first ASEAN nation to join BRICS along side China and other members.
