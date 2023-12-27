Obligated to assume adult responsibilities and provide for her younger siblings, 13-year-old Palestinian girl Munira Al Masri found herself selling chickpeas to make a living during the war on Gaza.
Filmed by Alam Sadeq
Adding:
It's now been more than 82 days since Israel’s war on Gaza started. At least 20,915 people have been killed by Israel and 54,918 wounded since 7 October.
Israeli forces attacked different locations in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. More than 30 people have been reported killed, with tens of others still missing.
In other developments:
- Iraq condemned US air raids that targeted pro-Iranian forces in Iraq and left one dead
- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Ankara on 4 January to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks likely to focus on the situations in Gaza and Syria
- A drone was downed near the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Dahab on Tuesday
- The artist Ye, previously known as Kanye West, extended an apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community on Tuesday for his previous comments
- Sigrid Kaag from the Netherlands was appointed as the UN senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza
