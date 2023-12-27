Obligated to assume adult responsibilities and provide for her younger siblings, 13-year-old Palestinian girl Munira Al Masri found herself selling chickpeas to make a living during the war on Gaza.

It's now been more than 82 days since Israel’s war on Gaza started. At least 20,915 people have been killed by Israel and 54,918 wounded since 7 October.

Israeli forces attacked different locations in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. More than 30 people have been reported killed, with tens of others still missing.

- Iraq condemned US air raids that targeted pro-Iranian forces in Iraq and left one dead

- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Ankara on 4 January to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks likely to focus on the situations in Gaza and Syria

- A drone was downed near the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Dahab on Tuesday

- The artist Ye, previously known as Kanye West, extended an apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community on Tuesday for his previous comments

- Sigrid Kaag from the Netherlands was appointed as the UN senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza