⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(20 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 77th airmobile, 43rd mechanised, and 110th territorial defence brigades near Beryozovka, Senkovo, and Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region).

Three attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 63rd mechanised, 12th and 18th national guard brigades were repelled close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 79th air assault, 46th airmobile, 22nd and 67th mechanised brigades close to Maksimilyanovka, Stupochki, Paraskoviyevka, and Kalinina (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three counterattacks of the AFU 28th Mechanised Brigade's units were repelled west of Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 610 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one ammunition depot, as well as one Nota electronic warfare station.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and repelled eight counterattacks launched by assault groups of AFU 25th airborne, 23rd, 24th, 100th, and 115th mechanised brigades close to Novobakhmutovka, Leninskoye, Pervomayskoye, and Novokalinovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 355 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and five motor vehicles.

In the course of the counterbattery warfare, one Czech-made 152-mm Dana self-propelled gun, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer were hit.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mechanised, 128th territorial defence brigades near Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, four ammunition depots, as well as one Anklav electronic warfare station.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces' units have inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 23rd national guard, 121st territorial defence brigades close to Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region), Mikhaylovka and Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region).

The enemy losses were more than 30 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one aviation fuel depot, two transport infrastructure facilities used for military purposes, as well as AFU manpower and hardware in 112 areas.

Russian air defence units have shot down one Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force, 213 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as five French-made Hammer aerial guided bombs.

📊 In total, 591 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 22,095 unmanned aerial vehicles, 506 air defence missile systems, 15,812 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,267 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,991 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 21,183 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.