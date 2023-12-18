Globalists Are Trying to Manufacture Momentum 'Buzz' for NeoCon Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley is moving up in the polls. This is mostly due to NeverTrumpers fearing that Ron DeSantis and the other candidates can't beat Donald Trump for the nomination so Haley is their best shot. But is she?
More importantly, will it matter?
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show I explained why she's not even the best non-Trump choice and cannot win in a general election. I then explained why BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, and other globalist financiers are hooked on her.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.