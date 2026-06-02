Iran LEGO: 'No More Talks" - outrage over Israel's treacherous attacks on Lebanon amid the Iran-US ceasefire

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💥 No more talks! Lego toon calls for revenge against Israel over the blood of Lebanese women and children
Iranian Lego cartoonists have expressed their outrage over Israel's treacherous attacks on Lebanon amid the Iran-US ceasefire.
🎵 "No more talks, no more talks," the song goes. "Iran stood patient, but the blood speaks too loud."
Iran has frozen dialogue with the US over Israel's attacks on Lebanese civilians.
💬 "Iran stands with Lebanon — now and always," writes Persiaboi, the toon's author.
💬 "The Israelis violated the ceasefire on every front, yet the US still expected Iran to keep negotiating as if nothing had happened. Sacred Defense was patient, but patience has a limit."
Meanwhile, another Lego toon creator, Explosive Media, posted an image of Iranian and Lebanese Lego warriors in ancient armor sitting on a hill, "together against Satanyahu."